Batavia coach, family man remembered as 'one of the good ones'

Jason Prescott was heavily involved in the Batavia Youth Baseball program, serving as a coach and the director of baseball of operations. Prescott died Feb. 17 at age 44. Courtesy of Becky Prescott

Jason Prescott, left, died Feb. 17 of complications from a brain injury sustained when he fell last month. The 44-year-old Batavia man is survived by his wife of nearly 17 years, Becky, and four young children, Jacob, Thomas, Matthew and Abigail. Courtesy of Becky Prescott

If a Batavia Youth Baseball player didn't have a piece of equipment he needed, Jason Prescott would go out of his way to get it for him.

If his wife, Becky, was worried about one of their four young children, he was always the one who could ease her mind.

Prescott was the life of the party, but also could be a calming force in any situation. And he'd give anyone the shirt off his back -- though loved ones joked that he'd be more likely to order them higher-quality apparel online.

"He was just so kind and forgiving, and he'd do anything for anyone," his wife said. "He was never the dad sitting in the stands. He was always the dad helping."

That's why, when Prescott fell in the grocery store last month and suffered a traumatic brain injury, community members immediately rallied around his family, bringing meals, looking after the kids and raising tens of thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe page.

Prescott, 44, died Feb. 17 after spending three weeks in the hospital battling complications from his injury. His family has since received an even greater outpouring of support -- a testament to the profound impact Prescott had on friends, relatives, acquaintances and even strangers, Becky Prescott said.

"It's been overwhelming in a good way," she said. "I think it's good for my kids to see how many people loved their dad. He left them the greatest legacy."

Jason Prescott's generosity extended throughout Batavia and beyond since he and Becky moved to the area about a decade ago. Through his children, he became involved in various sports programs, including Batavia Youth Football, the Batavia Wrestling Club and -- his primary focus -- Batavia Youth Baseball.

As the director of baseball operations, Prescott was instrumental in helping open the program's indoor training facility, called the Dawg Pound, said Pete Benesh, president of the travel league. He went above and beyond to ramp up any major tournament or event, such as organizing walk-up music during All-Star games.

"He'd actually put in the time to find a (specific) song for each kid -- something the kid liked, something that went with his nickname," Benesh said. "He made the kids feel special."

He always found time to provide individualized attention to each of his own children, too.

Prescott worked from home and was able to take them to practices, help with schoolwork and read to them every night, his wife said. He was a constant presence, an enthusiastic cheerleader and a positive role model who taught them the importance of giving back.

Nobody was prouder than Prescott's kids when they learned their dad was an organ donor, she said, and that he would help save the lives of several other people.

"His reach went far and wide, and his impact is immeasurable," said Jason's father, George Prescott. "He went on to serve other people even in death."

Growing up in the Westmont area, Jason Prescott could often be found reading manuals and the World Book Encyclopedia, his dad said. He would frequently take things apart and put them back together just to understand how they worked. When he got his first part-time job at a pet store, he bought a book on reptiles and read it cover to cover so he could share his knowledge with customers.

"He became a subject matter expert at whatever task he was going to be doing," George Prescott recalled, noting that his son's curiosity, cleverness and work ethic carried into his professional career.

Prescott was an intern at WMVP AM-1000 sports radio before moving on to work at telecommunications firms, including his most recent position as contact center practice manager for Burwood Group.

But above all, his greatest gifts were his selflessness, thoughtfulness and a unique ability to connect with people, friend and neighbor Josh Resch said.

"Jason was always willing to give his time to anyone, and he'd want nothing back. You don't find many people like that," Resch said. "I'm proud of Batavia and the way they've supported the Prescott family. Jason would do the same for all of us. He was one of the good ones."

Prescott is survived by his wife; children Jacob, Thomas, Matthew and Abigail; parents George and Kathleen Prescott; parents-in-law Marty and Gena Hartlieb; and sister Tracy Sammarco.

Visitation is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Visitation will be held again at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral service at Chapelstreet Church, 2300 South St., Geneva. Internment will follow at West Batavia Cemetery.