Adults-only egg hunt, trivia night in Schaumburg April 4

Adults 21 and older can play a trivia contest and hunt for eggs with prizes inside at the Schaumburg Park District's Adults-Only Egg Hunt and Trivia Night Saturday, April 4. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

The Easter season is upon us again, but not all of its fun aspects -- including egg hunts -- need necessarily be monopolized by kids.

And so the Schaumburg Park District will host an Adults-Only Flashlight Egg Hunt and Trivia Night from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Schaumburg Tennis Plus, 1416 N. Payne Road.

The event begins with the trivia competition and finishes with an egg hunt by flashlight.

"Participants will split into groups of four and have 20 minutes to correctly answer as many trivia questions as they can," said Kathleen Benson, manager of the Bock Neighborhood Center. "Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams."

After the egg hunt, participants can crack open their finds with prizes inside at the STP Sports Grill as they enjoy some light appetizers.

The event is open to everyone 21 and older. Participants should bring their own flashlight.

The cost is $10 for Schaumburg Park District residents and $11 for nonresidents. Registration is required by Friday, April 3. For more information, call (847) 490-7020 or visit parkfun.com.