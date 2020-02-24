Six inches of snow expected to fall Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

After a brief warmup this past weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists say the Chicago area should brace itself for a winter storm that could bring as much as six inches of snow to the area starting Tuesday afternoon. Daily Herald file photo

National Weather Services forecasts are predicting "snow in excess of six inches" for parts of the northern Illinois and Chicago region beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologists reported weather models indicate "significant risk" north of Interstate 80 for snowfall accumulation that is expected to last into early Wednesday morning.

Additionally, forecasters noted the snow is expected to be heavy and wet, a dangerous combination for people shoveling their driveways and sidewalks, health experts warn.

Weather services meteorologists are continuing to track the storm and expect to have a clearer picture of the storm's path later Monday.

The winter storm watch comes on the heels of a weekend warmup for the Chicago area that saw temperatures in some places exceed 55 degrees.