North Aurora cops hunting gunman who robbed store

North Aurora police are hunting for a lone gunman who escaped with cash Sunday night after robbing the Tiya Food & Liquor store at 5 S. Lincolnway.

Police said the masked man entered the store around 10:30 p.m. armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. The robber struck the clerk in the shoulder with the gun and then shoved him to the ground before ordering him to open the register.

The race of the gunman is unknown, police said, but he was wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt with white lines on the shoulders and white drawstrings, red gloves, maroon pants, black shoes with white accents and a black mask covering his face,

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 3 or by calling Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

The case remains under investigation.