Glen Ellyn finds buyer for land at Five Corners intersection

The pending sale of a village-owned property in Glen Ellyn has the blessing of neighbors who blocked construction of a gas station on the undeveloped land.

Village trustees will vote tonight to enter into a contract to sell the 1.35-acre tract to a Lombard chiropractor and physical therapist interested in moving offices to the site at southeast corner of the busy Five Corners intersection of Main, St. Charles and Geneva roads.

Progressive Physical Medicine has made an all-cash offer of $625,000 to buy the commercial property. The prospective buyer has requested the contract be contingent on a 60-day due diligence period.

An ad hoc committee led by DuPage County Board member Tim Elliott, a former village trustee, has expressed support for the development of the site as a physical therapy or chiropractic clinic. The committee includes neighbors tasked with giving feedback on the future of the property.

The village has not yet received building plans. Progressive Physical Medicine intends to construct a single-story building with parking.

The tentative deal comes about two months after the village put the long-vacant land back up for sale with a listing price of $650,000. The village first acquired the property at the northern entryway to Glen Ellyn nearly a decade ago.

The village was contractually required to repurchase the empty lot from a gas station developer after a group of neighbors won a lawsuit against Glen Ellyn and True North Energy to quash the project.

Trustees in December approved a budget amendment to include the $608,254 cost of buying it back. The village also hired Polly Berry, a broker with Winner's Edge Corporate Real Estate Services, to market the site. Berry would earn a 5% commission upon sale of the land.

The village purchased the three parcels in September 2010 from a bankruptcy estate, paying $590,000. The village then spent at least $90,000 on demolition, remediation and restoration of the site. In an effort to jump-start redevelopment, a smaller, dilapidated gas station that closed there in 2003 was torn down.

In 2013, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a "no further remediation" letter, restricting the site to commercial or industrial uses.

"At a minimum, a safety plan, should be developed to address possible worker exposure in the event that any future excavation and construction activities may occur within the contaminated soil beneath the remediation site," the IEPA letter stated.

The prospective buyer, his architect and general contractor have all toured the site and reviewed the IEPA letter, according to a village board memo.