Standoff suspect now facing sex assault, child porn charges

A McHenry man who barricaded himself inside of a Crystal Lake home's bathroom for several hours Friday evening is now facing multiple felony charges, including sexual assault and child pornography.

Matthew R. Reder, 24, was arrested Friday evening after police said he locked himself in the bathroom of a house on the 500 block of Darlington Lane and threatened officers with a knife.

Police were called to the house for a reported burglary in progress. They were soon able to determine Reder was wanted on two outstanding warrants in DuPage and McHenry counties.

Ultimately, police were able to coax Reder out of the bathroom and he was taken into custody.

According to the McHenry County sheriff's website, Reder is now facing two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13, four counts of child pornography, drug possession, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing a police officer and aggravated assault of a police officer.

His McHenry County warrant was for a December 2019 citation for failing to notify damage to an unattended vehicle.

His DuPage County warrant was issued earlier this month for failing to appear on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal charges out of Naperville.

Reder is being held in the McHenry County jail and awaiting a bond hearing.