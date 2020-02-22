Inbound I-90 partially blocked near Hoffman Estates after rollover

The two right lanes of inbound Interstate 90 near are still blocked near Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates after rollover crash earlier in the day.

The crash was reported around noon, according to online reports. All inbound lanes were closed for about an hour and a half. Traffic is backed up past Route 31.

According to online reports, the overturned vehicle was a tractor-trailer.

There is no word on injuries or the number of vehicles involved.