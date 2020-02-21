Schaumburg man arrested on aggravated stalking charge

A 42-year-old Schaumburg man was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated stalking and two counts of violation of an order of protection.

Paul Binkowski, of the 2200 block of West Weathersfield Way, was arrested at his home about 10:30 a.m. when Schaumburg police executed three arrest warrants and a search warrant with the assistance of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System's Emergency Services Team.

A search of the home found no one else inside.

Binkowski received felony charges for aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection as well as a further misdemeanor charge for violation of an order of protection.

At a court hearing Friday afternoon, Binkowski's bail was set at $50,000, of which he had to post 10% to be released from custody. He also was ordered to have no contact with his former girlfriend and to be placed under GPS monitoring with a 24/7 curfew except for work purposes.

Binkowski's next court date was scheduled for March 12.

Schaumburg police said the assistance of the NIPAS team was requested to ensure a peaceful surrender after Binkowksi failed to turn himself in to the department on numerous occasions.