Police: Huntley man injured 6-week-old infant

A Huntley man faces charges for injuring a 6-week-old infant, police said.

Shawn P. Fontaine, 28, was arrested Tuesday after police received information about an infant who was admitted to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Huntley Deputy Police Chief Michael Klunk said.

The severity of the injuries prompted officials to transfer the child to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, Klunk said.

The child, a member of Fontaine's family, remained in Department of Children and Family Services protective custody Wednesday, police said.

Fontaine is charged with aggravated battery to a child based on allegations that he caused great bodily harm by grabbing or hitting the baby Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Police did not disclose further details about what they believe happened.

Fontaine was in custody at the McHenry County Jail on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond. He would need to post $10,000 bail to secure his release.

If convicted of aggravated battery to a child, Fontaine could be sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison. He was due back in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Fontaine and Nicole Kotlarz, 35, live together in the 1100 block of Beacon Avenue.

Kotlarz is accused in a separate criminal complaint of leaving two 6-week-old infants unattended on a couch for several minutes while a 70-pound dog was loose. Kotlarz, who is related to the children, reportedly was in the garage at the time, according to a two-count criminal complaint.

Kotlarz was charged with child endangerment -- a misdemeanor offense that typically results in less than one year in jail.

She posted bail shortly after her arrest and is next due in court March 13. Reached by phone Tuesday, she declined to comment on the charges and directed questions to her attorney, who could not be reached after hours.

Fontaine is represented by the McHenry County Public Defender's Office, which could not be reached for comment.