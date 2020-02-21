Lisle man faces charges after car, foot chase

A 54-year-old Lisle man faces numerous charges after leading police on a chase that began in a stolen car and ended on foot near Route 53, authorities said.

Henry D. Lange, of the 4700 block of Winchester Avenue, was apprehended Wednesday and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting a police officer, driving with a revoked or suspended license, reckless driving and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Lisle police said an officer came upon Lange about 5 p.m. Wednesday while investigating a suspicious vehicle on the 5900 block of Route 53. When the officer determined that the Pontiac G6 had been stolen from Lockport within the past week, Lange attempted to drive away.

Ignoring commands to stop, police said Lange drove south to Woodridge, where he began violating multiple traffic laws.

The officer followed at a safe distance before Lange crashed into the rear of a truck on the 8100 block of Route 53 and then ran into a wooded area on the east side of the road.

The Lisle officer, joined by several Woodridge officers, caught Lange, who resisted but eventually was placed under arrest, authorities said.