Feder: How Chuck Goudie scored that golden seat next to Blago

A gaggle of Chicago reporters were on hand at Denver International Airport when Rod Blagojevich boarded a United Airlines plane Tuesday night after his release from prison.

But only one managed to secure the coach seat next to the former Illinois governor for the 2½-hour flight home, Robert Feder writes.

Chuck Goudie, veteran investigative reporter for ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, somehow pulled it off -- to the astonishment and envy of his peers.

That nifty arrangement afforded Goudie exclusive and uninterrupted access to the newly freed felon, who'd served eight years before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence earlier that day.

