Driver dead, Aurora man charged with attempted murder after police chase

The driver of a car in a police chase that ended in a crash Wednesday near Fox Valley Mall has died and one of his passengers has been charged with felonies including attempted murder, Aurora police said Thursday.

Police investigating a call of shots fired about 1:30 p.m. on the 600 block of South Broadway saw a gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo that they suspected was involved in both that shooting and one Tuesday evening on the 400 block of South State Street. They pursued the Chevrolet, which authorities said sped into oncoming traffic on East New York Street, but stopped when it approached busy Route 59. The car crashed into multiple vehicles soon afterward.

Erik Esparza, 24, of Aurora was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he died Wednesday. The DuPage County coroner performed an autopsy Thursday.

Police said passenger Adrien Betsinger, 23, of the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Aurora, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm while on parole and six counts of aggravated discharge.

Police said they found two illegal guns in the car.

Authorities previously said a third person in the car was injured and taken to a hospital and that someone in one of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.