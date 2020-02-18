 

Fire damages Willow Lake apartment building near Glen Ellyn

  • Glen Ellyn firefighters responded to a third-floor apartment fire in the Willow Lake apartment complex near Glen Ellyn. No injuries were reported. Elizabeth Garcia holds her dog Katrin, one of three dogs evacuated from the apartments on Tuesday morning.

  • Glen Ellyn firefighters responded to a third-floor apartment fire in the Willow Lake apartment complex near Glen Ellyn on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 2/18/2020 12:26 PM

No injuries were reported Tuesday in a fire in an apartment complex between Lombard and Glen Ellyn.

Glen Ellyn firefighters were called to the top floor of a three-story apartment building in the Willow Lake complex just south of North Avenue and west of Swift Road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and began cleanup by 11:30 p.m.

Residents and at least three dogs were evacuated from the building.

• Daily Herald photographer Mark Welsh contributed to this report

