Fire damages Willow Lake apartment building near Glen Ellyn

No injuries were reported Tuesday in a fire in an apartment complex between Lombard and Glen Ellyn.

Glen Ellyn firefighters were called to the top floor of a three-story apartment building in the Willow Lake complex just south of North Avenue and west of Swift Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and began cleanup by 11:30 p.m.

Residents and at least three dogs were evacuated from the building.

• Daily Herald photographer Mark Welsh contributed to this report