Fire damages Willow Lake apartment building near Glen Ellyn
Updated 2/18/2020 12:26 PM
No injuries were reported Tuesday in a fire in an apartment complex between Lombard and Glen Ellyn.
Glen Ellyn firefighters were called to the top floor of a three-story apartment building in the Willow Lake complex just south of North Avenue and west of Swift Road.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and began cleanup by 11:30 p.m.
Residents and at least three dogs were evacuated from the building.
