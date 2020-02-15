Local coronavirus patients released from isolation

Two local patients diagnosed in January with the coronavirus (COVID-19) were released Friday from home isolation, according to health departments from the state of Illinois, Chicago and Cook County. Originally treated at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates in January, the couple were released to home isolation on Feb. 7.

"Our two Illinois residents with confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 have recovered from their illnesses and there has been no further spread of the virus from these two cases," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "The risk to the general public remains low and we are continuing to use every tool at our disposal to keep our community safe."

The woman -- a Chicago resident in her 60s who had returned from Wuhan, China, where the virus first was diagnosed -- was

identified as the first confirmed Illinois case of COVID-19 on Jan. 24, and her husband, also in his 60s, was the second confirmed Illinois case and first human-to-human transmission in the U.S. identified.

For more information on the virus, phone the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-889-3931, email dph.sick@illinois.gov or

visit dph.illinois.gov.