Firefighter, civilian injured in Bartlett house fire

A Friday night fire left a Bartlett house uninhabitable and sent two people, including a firefighter, to the hospital, officials said. Courtesy of the Bartlett Fire Protection District

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in a fire that left a Bartlett house uninhabitable, officials said.

Crews responded about 10:17 p.m. to the 900 block of Stearns Road and reported fire coming from the rear of the home, according to a news release from the Bartlett Fire Protection District.

Firefighters had to attack the fire from inside the home, opening numerous walls and ceilings before it was declared under control about 10:35 p.m., officials said. They also searched the "smoke-charged building" for trapped residents.

The injured civilian and Bartlett firefighter were taken to the hospital and are in good condition, officials said. Additional information about their injuries was not immediately available.

The house was deemed uninhabitable, and the residents have been displaced. An investigation is ongoing.

The Bartlett Fire District was assisted by West Chicago, Hanover Park and Streamwood firefighters, as well as Bartlett police.