 

Weekly wedding day + Valentine's Day = busy session at DuPage courthouse

  • DuPage County Associate Judge Beth Sexton performs a Valentine's Day wedding for Roberto Jose Rodriguez and Melanie Dziabula, of Bensenville, at the DuPage County Judicial Center.

      DuPage County Associate Judge Beth Sexton performs a Valentine's Day wedding for Roberto Jose Rodriguez and Melanie Dziabula, of Bensenville, at the DuPage County Judicial Center. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Couples line up Friday to register to get married at the DuPage County Judicial Center in Wheaton.

      Couples line up Friday to register to get married at the DuPage County Judicial Center in Wheaton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Kelly Decorte and Anthony Brucci, both of Addison, share a quiet moment before their Valentine's Day wedding.

      Kelly Decorte and Anthony Brucci, both of Addison, share a quiet moment before their Valentine's Day wedding. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Associate Judge Bryan S. Chapman performs a Valentine's Day wedding for Renee Mitchell and Al Rago, both of Lombard.

      Associate Judge Bryan S. Chapman performs a Valentine's Day wedding for Renee Mitchell and Al Rago, both of Lombard. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Sonia Benitz of West Chicago and her groom, Edgar Martinez of Carpentersville, leave the courtroom hand in hand after their Valentine's Day wedding.

      Sonia Benitz of West Chicago and her groom, Edgar Martinez of Carpentersville, leave the courtroom hand in hand after their Valentine's Day wedding. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 2/14/2020 2:59 PM

There was a whole lot of smoochin' going on Friday at the DuPage County Judicial Center.

Every Friday is wedding day at the courthouse, but with Valentine's Day falling on this one, it was an extra-busy -- and romantic -- session.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officials were expecting as many as 75 couples -- about twice the usual number -- to say their "I dos," in three courtrooms and three multipurpose rooms on the first floor of the courthouse in Wheaton. Extra judges, sheriff's department volunteers and Spanish-language interpreters were on hand.

Many of the brides wore fancy party dresses and some men and women wore red in honor of Valentine's Day. But there were also couples in jeans and sweatshirts.

Among the earliest to be married were Roberto Jose Rodriguez, 22, and Melanie Dziabula, 20, of Bensenville, in a ceremony officiated by Associate Judge Beth Sexton. The duo dressed for the occasion, with Rodriquez in a suit and Dziabula in a sleeveless, floor-length ivory gown.

Dziabula carefully wiped a few tears away while taking her vows.

The two met at the Downers Delight restaurant in Downers Grove, where she was working as a table busser and he was a customer, being served by her mother. She noticed that, first, he was cute, and second, he ordered what she usually orders, a chicken-and-mozzarella panini sandwich.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I kept cleaning tables around him," she said, before giving him her phone number on a napkin.

Eight months later, she is now Mrs. Rodriguez.

Al Rago, 56, and Renee Mitchell, 51, of Lombard met years ago, when their respective children were friends in first grade. They were married to other people then.

They began dating about three years ago.

Rago's face beamed as he took his vows; Mitchell started crying about halfway through.

Afterward, Rago exclaimed "We did it!"

Associate Judge Bryan Chapman asked if they had plans to celebrate. When Rago said they were going out for a nice lunch, Chapman quipped "I'm married, so I know: you let her pick (the place)."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Why Valentine's Day?

The Rodriguezes wanted a special day, but did not want to wait for the time it takes to plan a big wedding, Melanie said.

For Rago and Mitchell, it was practicality. They have five adult children between them, with at least one living out of state. "We just could not get them all to agree on a date," Mitchell said with a laugh.

But both were serious when they talked about their marriage. Rago said he knew he loved her by the time of their first big date.

"We really found our soul mates," Mitchell said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 