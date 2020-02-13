Snow cancels nearly 250 flights at O'Hare this morning

Nearly 250 flights at O'Hare International Airport have been canceled this morning as the nation's busiest airport grapples with a winter storm that continues to dump snow on the area.

So far, 240 flights at O'Hare have been canceled, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

That includes 119 arriving flights and 121 departing flights.

More than 3 inches of snow has been recorded at O'Hare in the last 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day, with the forecast calling for below zero wind chills Friday morning in the suburbs.

Weather in Chicago is partly to blame, but other parts of the eastern United States are also experiencing inclement weather.

In addition to the canceled flights, another 664 flights at O'Hare experienced delays in excess of 45 minutes, according to the aviation department's website.

The average delay at O'Hare for arrivals is 94 minutes and for departures it's 58 minutes.

The delays and cancellations are expected to grow throughout the day.

Meanwhile at Midway International Airport, only 11 flights have been canceled so far.

The average delay there for both arrivals and departures is less than 15 minutes, according to the website.