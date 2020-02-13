Snow cancels 100-plus flights at O'Hare this morning

More than 100 flights at O'Hare International Airport have been canceled this morning as the nation's busiest airport grapples with a winter storm that continues to dump snow on the area.

So far, 118 flights at O'Hare have been canceled, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

That includes 57 arriving flights and 61 departing flights.

More than 3 inches of snow has been recorded at O'Hare from the storm.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day, with the forecast calling for below zero wind chills Friday morning in the suburbs.

Weather in Chicago is partly to blame, but other parts of the eastern United States are also experiencing inclement weather.

In addition to the canceled flights, another 308 flights at O'Hare are experiencing delays in excess of 45 minutes, according to the aviation department's website.

The average delay at O'Hare for arrivals is 76 minutes and for departures it's 28 minutes.

The delays and cancellations are expected to grow throughout the day.

Meanwhile at Midway International Airport, only 11 flights have been canceled so far.

The average delay there for both arrivals and departures is less than 15 minutes, according to the website.