 

Police: Fleeing suspects crashed into Rosemont squad car

  • A Rosemont police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday on River Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Darcy Lane.

    A Rosemont police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday on River Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Darcy Lane. Courtesy of the Rosemont Public Safety Department

  • Authorities say three people were fleeing police in this vehicle Wednesday before crashing into a Rosemont police SUV and then a utility pole.

    Authorities say three people were fleeing police in this vehicle Wednesday before crashing into a Rosemont police SUV and then a utility pole. Courtesy of the Rosemont Public Safety Department

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 2/12/2020 6:49 PM

Three people were arrested after a car crashed into a police SUV while fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday in Rosemont, leaving one officer injured.

While officers were chasing the car, someone tossed a loaded pistol out of it, police said. The car then hit a Rosemont police SUV before crashing into a pole on River Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Darcy Lane.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

An officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 