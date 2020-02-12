Police: Fleeing suspects crashed into Rosemont squad car
Updated 2/12/2020 6:49 PM
Three people were arrested after a car crashed into a police SUV while fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday in Rosemont, leaving one officer injured.
While officers were chasing the car, someone tossed a loaded pistol out of it, police said. The car then hit a Rosemont police SUV before crashing into a pole on River Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Darcy Lane.
An officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
