Police: Fleeing suspects crashed into Rosemont squad car

Authorities say three people were fleeing police in this vehicle Wednesday before crashing into a Rosemont police SUV and then a utility pole. Courtesy of the Rosemont Public Safety Department

A Rosemont police officer was injured in a crash Wednesday on River Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Darcy Lane. Courtesy of the Rosemont Public Safety Department

Three people were arrested after a car crashed into a police SUV while fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday in Rosemont, leaving one officer injured.

While officers were chasing the car, someone tossed a loaded pistol out of it, police said. The car then hit a Rosemont police SUV before crashing into a pole on River Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Darcy Lane.

An officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

