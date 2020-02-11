 

Learn more about the candidates for Foster's House seat in 11th Congressional District

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 2/11/2020 1:17 PM

Check out the Daily Herald's quick look at the candidates running for Congress in the 11th District, which includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties.

Incumbent Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville is getting an aggressive challenge from Will County Board member Rachel Ventura of Joliet in the Democratic primary.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Meanwhile, Krishna Bansal, a member of the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission, is squaring off with Rick Laib, a Joliet resident and sergeant with the Will County sheriff's office, in the Republican primary.

To learn more about the candidates, click on the profiles below.

Bill Foster

Rachel Ventura

Krishna Bansa

Rick Laib

Watch the video of the joint interview Bill Foster and Rachel Ventura had with our Editorial Board.

Watch the video of the joint interview Krishna Bansal and Rick Laib had with our Editorial Board.

