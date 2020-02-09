Harper quashes coronavirus rumors

Harper College officials are refuting a recent report that a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Harper President Avis Proctor notified students and employees of the Palatine college that officials had looked into the report but that there were no confirmed cases.

Then on Saturday, the college's website posted: "This student was not infected and at no time posed a risk to campus."

The website goes on to say there are no confirmed cases of any infected students, faculty or staff members.

Harper, however, continues to follow the issue and is following the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "To help keep our campus community safe, we can educate ourselves about coronavirus and take preventive actions that prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, influenza and other illnesses," the website reads.

Those actions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include:

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home when you are sick.

• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

In addition, the Harper website has a form for anyone with questions or concerns to submit them to college staff.