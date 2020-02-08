Police: 20-year-old dies after shooting in Aurora

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday in a crime that does not appear to be a random act, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched just before midnight Friday to an apartment on the 400 block of Sherman Avenue on the city's southeast side. At the apartment, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest, spokesman Paris Lewbel said in a news release.

Paramedics from the Aurora Fire Department took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lewbel said.

Meanwhile, detectives began an investigation by canvassing the area, seeking witnesses and details about the shooting. Evidence technicians also responded to collect forensic evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the investigative division at (630) 256-5500 or to call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to remain anonymous.