IHSA Competitive Cheerleading results

High school cheerleading teams from around Illinois took to the mat this weekend to compete for a state title. Here is a list of suburban teams that placed in the Top 10 in their divisions. For a full list of results, visit IHSA.org.

Small Team: St. Edward, Elgin, 3rd; Timothy Christian, Elmhurst, 10th.

Medium Team: Antioch, 1st; Hampshire, 4th; Grayslake North, 6th; Johnsburg, 8th; Vernon Hills, 9th.

Large Team: Stevenson, 2nd; Jacobs, 5th; Huntley, 10th.

Coed Team: South Elgin, 1st; Buffalo Grove, 4th; Conant, 6th; Mundelein, 8th; Fremd, 9th; Niles North, 10th.