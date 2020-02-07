Walsh drops out of long-shot bid to take down Trump

Republican presidential candidate former Rep. Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and financial struggles from the start. Associated Press/Jan. 29, 2020

With meager funding and backlash from his own party, it seemed inevitable outlier Republican Joe Walsh would end his primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the Mundelein congressman made it official.

"I'm suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started," Walsh said in a Twitter post.

"I'm committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can't do it alone."

What's unexpected is that Walsh pulled the plug before the pivotal New Hampshire primary. He had campaigned hard in Iowa just recently.

"I think I'll beat Trump in the caucuses Monday. ... I'm kidding," Walsh said at a Des Moines forum Jan. 31. "I knew when I started doing this, it was a long shot."

Asked then if he had an end game to his quixotic and shoestring effort, Walsh said at the time, "the end of the line is to beat (Trump). If I can't, I don't know what that looks like. All I know ... is I want to do well in Iowa," Walsh said.

"I want to surprise Republicans around the country with a pretty good return."

Walsh, a Tea Party conservative, gained attention 2010 by defeating 8th District Democratic incumbent Melissa Bean of Barrington.

He backed Trump in 2016, once saying on Twitter that if Trump lost the 2016 election, "I'm grabbing my musket."

But that soured, and Walsh, a former conservative radio talk show host, attacked Trump for racism, ineptitude and lack of character during his campaign.

Walsh courted controversy on social media in the years before his presidential run and was frequently pressed about those comments while on the campaign trail.

"I apologize for the things I said that led to Trump," Walsh said in Iowa last weekend.

Compared to Trump's massive war chest, his campaign had taken in $234,991 as of Sept. 30, including a $100,000 personal loan, and had spent $119,561.