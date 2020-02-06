 

Veterans attend special screening of WWII documentary in Arlington Heights

  • Navy veteran Gerald Marlatt, who served in Normandy, France, talks with Coast Guard veteran Jim Dunning of Elk Grove Village on Thursday night at CMX Theater in Arlington Heights. Veterans and their families got a sneak peek at "The Girl Who Wore Freedom," a new documentary about the liberation of Normandy from the Nazis during World War II.

      Navy veteran Gerald Marlatt, who served in Normandy, France, talks with Coast Guard veteran Jim Dunning of Elk Grove Village on Thursday night at CMX Theater in Arlington Heights. Veterans and their families got a sneak peek at "The Girl Who Wore Freedom," a new documentary about the liberation of Normandy from the Nazis during World War II. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • World War II Army veteran Ceo Bauer talks with a fan after signing an autograph Thursday at an event to show "The Girl Who Wore Freedom" in Arlington Heights. Bauer is from Ithaca, Michigan.

      World War II Army veteran Ceo Bauer talks with a fan after signing an autograph Thursday at an event to show "The Girl Who Wore Freedom" in Arlington Heights. Bauer is from Ithaca, Michigan. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France, accepts a gift from Christian Taylor on Thursday before a private screening of "The Girl Who Wore Freedom," a new World War II documentary Taylor's company produced, in Arlington Heights.

      Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France, accepts a gift from Christian Taylor on Thursday before a private screening of "The Girl Who Wore Freedom," a new World War II documentary Taylor's company produced, in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
When the consul general of France comes for a visit, you roll out the red carpet.

That's exactly what happened Thursday at the CMX Theater in Arlington Heights before a special screening of "The Girl Who Wore Freedom," a new documentary about the liberation of Normandy from the Nazis in World War II.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We have a special connection with you, because you stormed the beaches of Normandy," Guillaume Lacroix told veterans and their families. "You restored our independence. You restored our dignity."

Among the veterans at the screening were James P. Ostler Sr., of Arlington Heights and Ceo Bauer of Michigan, both recipients of the French Legion of Honour. Guests had the opportunity to mingle with them before the documentary was shown.

The event was not open to the public because rules prevent the documentary's official release before it is entered in contests.

Three families received Gold Star Service Flags in honor of troops killed while in service to their country, while other families received Blue Star Service Flags to honor relatives who are currently in the military.

The film was produced by Taylor Productions LTD & Reserve Negative, which still needs $75,000 to complete several technical aspects of the film, including sound mixing and color correction. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at www.normandystories.com.

