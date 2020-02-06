Veterans attend special screening of WWII documentary in Arlington Heights

When the consul general of France comes for a visit, you roll out the red carpet.

That's exactly what happened Thursday at the CMX Theater in Arlington Heights before a special screening of "The Girl Who Wore Freedom," a new documentary about the liberation of Normandy from the Nazis in World War II.

"We have a special connection with you, because you stormed the beaches of Normandy," Guillaume Lacroix told veterans and their families. "You restored our independence. You restored our dignity."

Among the veterans at the screening were James P. Ostler Sr., of Arlington Heights and Ceo Bauer of Michigan, both recipients of the French Legion of Honour. Guests had the opportunity to mingle with them before the documentary was shown.

The event was not open to the public because rules prevent the documentary's official release before it is entered in contests.

Three families received Gold Star Service Flags in honor of troops killed while in service to their country, while other families received Blue Star Service Flags to honor relatives who are currently in the military.

The film was produced by Taylor Productions LTD & Reserve Negative, which still needs $75,000 to complete several technical aspects of the film, including sound mixing and color correction. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made at www.normandystories.com.