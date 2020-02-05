2-4 inches of snow possible starting tonight
Updated 2/5/2020 8:32 AM
Another round of snow is expected to sweep through the area starting tonight, with totals of 2 to 4 inches possible in parts of the suburbs, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas north of I-80 should start to see flurries after 6 p.m.
Light to moderate snow could continue into Thursday morning, with temperatures dipping into the 20s.
