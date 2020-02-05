 

14 men arrested in Lake County prostitution sting

By Mary Norkol
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 2/5/2020 6:04 PM

Fourteen men were arrested last month in a prostitution sting intended to combat human trafficking, Lake County authorities announced Wednesday.

Prostitution customers, commonly known as "Johns," were targeted by the operation, which used advertising on websites and was conducted with other police agencies across the nation, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When the men arrived at a Gurnee-area hotel and offered money to undercover detectives for sexual acts, they were arrested, the sheriff's office said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The suspects are:

• Timothy D. Christian, 37, of the 2000 block of Miraflores Avenue in Waukegan.

• Gustavo A. Cornelio-Garcia, 25, of the 1200 block of 34th Street in Zion.

• Roger C. Jimdar, 31, of the 3300 block of 15th Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

• Kyle E. Macgibbon, 59, 15500 block of West Timber Lane in Libertyville.

• Gregory J. Mason, 53, of 2200 block of Hunters Court in Spring Grove.

• Pedro Mendez-Gonzalez, 51, of the 400 block of North Pioneer Road in Waukegan.

• Sean A. O'Reilly, 43, of the 8900 block of Woodbridge Drive in Greendale, Wisconsin.

• Gregory D. Pahl, 53, of the 12400 block of 336th Avenue in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

• John Powell, 38, of the 700 block of Mill Court in Waukegan.

• Carlos Reyes-Velez, 36, of the 12800 block of West 28th Street in Beach Park.

• Jay Sawyer, 58, of the 4100 block of Chester Drive in Glenview.

• Salvador Vicario, 61, of the 3000 block of 17th Street in North Chicago.

• Mark K. Volpe, 62, of the 300 block of the Oak Terrace Avenue in Highwood.

• Steven P. Wilt, 62, 2200 block of Cardinal Court in Gurnee.

All were charged with one misdemeanor count of solicitation of a sexual act.

