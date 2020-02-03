Suspect eludes Aurora police after neighborhood lockdown

Aurora police locked down part of a residential neighborhood and evacuated several homes after officers chased a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant into a home on the city's southeast side late Sunday.

However, the man eluded police and is still on the lam, officials said.

Police officials said officers responding to reports of gunfire at about 9:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Maple Park Lake spotted the man running from the scene with a gun into a nearby home's back door.

The officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but to no avail. The department's Special Response Team and Drone Team were activated and responded to the scene. During the course of the negotiations, a woman exited the home where police believe the suspect entered.

Police began evacuating several neighboring homes and told residents in other nearby houses to stay inside.

Officers secured a search warrant for the house and eventually made entry, but the suspect was not located.

Neighbors were let back into their homes and the lockdown was eventually lifted later in the evening, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances around the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call police at (630) 256-5500.