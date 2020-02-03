Landmeier closed in Elk Grove Village after semi crashes into building
Updated 2/3/2020 8:10 AM
Police have closed Landmeier Road in Elk Grove Village between Busse Road and Lively Boulevard after a tractor-trailer crashed into a building early Monday morning.
Online traffic reports show the crash was reported just after 6:15 a.m.
Authorities are urging motorists to find alternate routes.
There is no word yet on injuries or citations.
