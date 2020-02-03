Feder: CEO Tim Knight leaves Tribune Publishing in company shakeup
Updated 2/3/2020 10:44 AM
Tim Knight has stepped down as president and chief executive officer of Chicago Tribune parent company Tribune Publishing, reports Robert Feder.
Terry Jimenez, the company's chief financial officer, was appointed CEO, and Mike Lavey, chief accounting officer, was named interim CFO in the shakeup announced Monday.
Read the full story here.
