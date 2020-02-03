Feder: Anchorman Steve Sanders to retire after 'amazing run' at WGN

Steve Sanders, a consummate professional and one of the all-time coolest guys on Chicago television, is retiring after more than 37 years as a news anchor at WGN-Channel 9, reports Robert Feder.

Sanders, who turns 70 today, announced Friday that his last day on the Nexstar Media Group station will be February 28.

"It's been an amazing run, working in a place that has long held a magical connection with Chicago viewers," he told colleagues in an email. "I'm proud to have been part of the indefinable mojo that has long made our three legendary call letters a cultural and informational touchstone for millions of Chicagoans."

