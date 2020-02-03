Antioch man dies after driving snowmobile into lake

A 40-year-old Antioch man died after driving a snowmobile into West Loon Lake late Sunday in Antioch, authorities said.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said his office scheduled an autopsy on the man Monday afternoon. The office would likely release the man's name Tuesday morning, to allow his family to notify loved ones.

While specially trained divers were called in to help, the man was located in five feet of water by first responders on the surface, Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair said.

Resuscitation efforts were made and EMS workers took the man to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with a pulse, Cokefair said.

Investigators believe the man was driving the snowmobile on an ice-covered part of the lake, but a thaw had opened a portion of the ice and the snowmobile plunged into the water, Cokefair said. They don't believe the vehicle crashed through the ice.

Cokefair said the investigation team will be back out to the scene this morning to look for more evidence.