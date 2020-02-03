Antioch man dies after driving snowmbile into lake

A 40-year-old Antioch man died after driving a snowmobile into West Loon Lake late Sunday in Antioch, authorities said.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said an autopsy is slated for today for a man who reportedly drowned.

Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair said firefighters were called to the lake just after 11 p.m. Sunday for a report of a snowmobile going into the water.

While specially trained divers were called in to help, the man was located in five feet of water by first responders on the surface, Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair said.

Resuscitation efforts were made and EMS workers took the man to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with a pulse, Cokefair said.

Investigators believe the man was driving the snowmobile on an ice-covered part of the lake, but a thaw had opened a portion of the ice and the snowmobile plunged into the water, Cokefair said. They don't believe the vehicle crashed through the ice.

Cokefair said the investigation team will ve back out to the scene this morning to look for more evidence.