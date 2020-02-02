Rolling Meadows bar serves as Garoppolo headquarters

Rep's Place general manager Jenni Martinez talks with bar patrons and sells raffle tickets for a Jimmy Garoppolo jersey during a Super Bowl 54 watch party to cheer on the hometown football star who is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Jerseys for hometown football star Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, hang during a Super Bowl 54 watch party Sunday evening at Rep's Place sports bar in Rolling Meadows. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Carla Montgomery of Rolling Meadows cheers for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during a Super Bowl 54 watch party to cheer on the hometown football star Sunday at Rep's Place sports bar in Rolling Meadows. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

What do Bears and Packers fans have in common?

Very little, in terms of rooting interest, apart from a hatred for the Vikings and Lions.

On Super Bowl Sunday, though, David Montgomery, a Packers fan, and his wife Carla Montgomery, a Bears rooter, shared a common football allegiance.

The Rolling Meadows residents sat at a table at Rep's Place in Rolling Meadows, drinking Miller Light and cheering on the San Francisco 49ers.

Or rather, they were supporting a particular 49er, Rolling Meadows High School grad Jimmy Garoppolo, who was taking the snap from center for the NFC champs.

Rep's Place, 3200 Kirchoff Road, was Garoppolo Central on Sunday. If you harbored any doubt about that, it was erased by the sight of TV trucks in the parking lot and the news cameras stationed by the bar, ready to capture the patrons, wearing 49ers jerseys, erupting in cheers for their local hero.

They were rewarded almost immediately by the sea of raised arms and the roar of the crowd when the 49ers scored on their first drive.

They were joined by one Bears fan, Bob Piecuch of Palatine, who was wearing a Robbie Gould Bears jersey and was happy when his hero notched the field goal.

Hanging on the walls were Garoppolo jerseys, including his high school football jersey. On another wall hung a Rolling Meadows banner.

"Anybody that comes in wearing anything Garoppolo will get a certain percentage off of their check today," said Jenny Martinez, the bar's general manager.

From the day the bar opened, Martinez said, "he has kind of been the inspiration for us."

"It's pretty special to have somebody that's a hometown boy representing us here in Rolling Meadows," she said.

Several patrons had memories of Garoppolo from his days at RMHS.

Carla Montgomery remembered how Garoppolo used to greet her youngest daughter, a student at the high school.

"Jimmy used to refer to her as his little Hawkeye, because she always wore her (Iowa University) Hawkeye fleece to school."

Montgomery said it is thrilling to see his success.

"Even when he was drafted, we all got excited about it," she said.

Linda Schendel, who works for the Rolling Meadows Police Department, said she remembers Garoppolo as a shy boy when he was in high school. She said that even today, when Garoppolo comes home, he still plays football in the backyard with neighborhood kids in Arlington Heights.

"He's a normal kid that's playing in the Super Bowl," she said.

Not all of the bar patrons were backing the 49ers. Sipping on a Bloody Mary at the bar was Brandon Fricke, who lives in Rolling Meadows but grew up in Topeka, Kansas.

Fricke, who was sporting Chiefs gear, said he felt "a little outnumbered. I was warned that this might be a 49ers bar, but I did not think it was going to be 1-to-100."