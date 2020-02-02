Bundle up - Woodstock Willie says six more weeks of winter

The Woodstock Square was packed with a crowd estimated at 3,000 Sunday morning for the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication. Bad news for anyone hoping for more days like Sunday -- Woodstock Willie says we have six more weeks of winter ahead. Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media

Woodstock Willie spotted his shadow when taken from his tree trunk home Sunday morning on the Woodstock Square, and that means six more weeks of winter lie ahead. Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media

Organizers of Woodstock's Groundhog Days celebration say they had their largest crowd ever come out to the town square Sunday for the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication. Despite Woodstock Willie's forecast -- six more weeks of winter -- spirits were high on the square. Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media

Woodstock Willie delivers his forecast -- six more weeks of winter, unfortunately -- on Sunday during Woodstock's annual Groundhog Day Prognostication. Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media

Woodstock Willie was a little grumpy when handler Mark Szafran pulled from his tree trunk home early Sunday morning to deliver his annual weather forecast to a crowd of about 3,000 that filled the Woodstock Square to learn whether he spotted his shadow. He did, and that means we've got six more weeks of winter to endure. Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media

Some came from around the area, while others from other states, waking up in the early morning hours Sunday to see Woodstock Willie predict six more weeks of winter during Woodstock's annual Groundhog Day Prognostication.

Speaking at the ceremony in the Woodstock Square, Rick Bellairs, chairman of the Woodstock Groundhog Days Committee, said the crowd was by far the biggest the annual event has ever drawn.

A polka band played a variety of songs to mark the occasion and wake Woodstock Willie from his winter nap.

Still, the groundhog was somewhat cranky on Sunday. Woodstock Mayor Brian Sager called the critter "feisty" as he wiggled his legs and squirmed around while being pulled out of his tree trunk home to give his prediction.

Sager announced, in front of the crowd of hundreds, that Woodstock Willie did see his shadow.

Though some groaned when the prospect of more winter weather was announced, the overall atmosphere around the square was joyful, as people came to celebrate Groundhog Day in the same place where the famous movie of the same name was filmed years ago.

Sheila Howard of Elk Grove Village has been coming to the Groundhog Day Prognostication for three years with her husband, Daniel.

"It's so awesome," Howard said. "The energy is huge. I can't believe how many people show up."

Howard's first time at the prognostication was when she was pregnant with her now 2-year-old son, also named Daniel.

"We wanted to make it a family tradition," she said. "We're both superfans of the movie."

While her son has seen parts of the movie, he's still a little young to know exactly what's happening, Sheila Howard said.

"But you will," she said to her son, holding him while they waited to take a picture with the groundhog after the prognostication. "Future fan, right?"

Howard even watched the film two days ago in preparation for the holiday. The only damper on the day was the groundhog's prediction.

"We thought for sure it would be (an early) spring," Sheila Howard said.

Karl Scholl, a Lake in the Hills native who now lives in Minnesota, said he and his mother and brother were invited to be extras in "Groundhog Day" when it was filmed in 1992.

"Unfortunately for my brother and I, our scene got cut out," Scholl said, adding that his mom still made it into the movie.

Sunday was Scholl's first time celebrating Groundhog Day in Woodstock, though he has been back to see the sights and places used in the movie.

"It was wonderful," Scholl said. "It's really great (that) the town continues to keep the festival going."

Scholl said he thinks it's nice to see everyone come together, especially considering today's political climate.

"Here's a thing we can celebrate together, put our differences aside and come together for a silly, fun, good time," Scholl said.

Erica Kaye, her husband, and 15-year-old daughter were up at 4:30 a.m. to come to Woodstock from the Racine, Wisconsin area.

Though they missed the prognostication because they couldn't find parking, Kaye said the family was excited to check out the town nonetheless.

"We loved the movie," she said. "It's just a really cute town."

Karen Bergendahl was up at 3 a.m., driving in from Chicago to see the prognostication. She made it just in time.

"I wanted to do this for the last two years," she said. "Unfortunately, last year, I had broken my right leg and it was in a cast. I told myself this year I'm going to do it."

Walking into the square Sunday morning it was "just like falling smack dab in the middle of the movie," Bergendahl said.

Bergendahl said she had been planning the day online for about a week. Among other things, she wanted to partake in the Groundhog Day Breakfast, the "toast to world peace," see the movie again when it was played in the Woodstock Theatre, and take the walking tour.

"It's just fun," Bergendahl said. "It's a fun thing to do ... I am going to enjoy this whole entire day ... I'm just thrilled beyond belief to be here."