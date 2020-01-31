Watch live: President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, arrives Friday as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress resumes in Washington. Associated PRess

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial enters what may be its last day as senators will vote on Democrats' bid to call witnesses. If that fails, the Senate could move toward a final vote Friday or Saturday on the two articles charging the president with abuse of power and obstructing the House investigation.

Here are the latest developments:

Murkowski Will Vote Against Witnesses

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she'll vote against additional witnesses, almost certainly ending House prosecutors' effort to introduce new evidence in Trump's Senate trial and paving the way for an acquittal.

Murkowski was the last Republican considered a potential vote in favor of hearing from witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton. With Murkowski's announcement, the vote is expected to fall short of a majority, even if backed by all 47 Democrats and independents, as well as both Republicans who announced support, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins.

Senate Nears Vote on Calling Witnesses

The Senate opened Friday's session that will lead to a pivotal vote on whether to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial. Two Republicans, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, say they will join Democrats in backing new witnesses and documents.

Top Court Sets Argument on Trump Records

The U.S. Supreme Court set arguments for March 31 on Trump's bid to keep his financial and tax records secret, a fight that will shape Democrats' power to investigate the president after the impeachment fight ends.

Trump is challenging subpoenas from the House and a New York grand jury to his banks and accounting firms. He is asking the court to sharply limit Congress's powers and give the president immunity from state criminal probes while in office.

The cases are separate from the Senate impeachment trial. The House panels say they are pursuing legislative goals, including updating ethics laws and trying to guard against foreign influence in the 2020 election.

A ruling is likely to come in late June, in the heat of the presidential campaign.

White House Says Trial Could Go to Next Week

The Senate trial could stretch past Friday's session and into next week because of Senate rules on debate, according to two senior White House officials.

Democrats have said they will push for senators to explain their votes in public, which could take hours. That process would be determined by a majority vote in the Senate.

Next week's calendar is complicated because of Monday's Iowa caucuses and Tuesday's State of the Union address. Senate Republicans have been pushing to end the trial Friday, although it could extend into a Saturday session.

Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, said he would gladly state the reasoning for his vote in public, and he would be OK with the trial continuing to next week, though he would rather it end today.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, said he doesn't see the trial going into next week since the Democratic senators seeking their party's 2020 nomination want to get to Iowa.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said it wouldn't be in Democrats' interest to let the trial's conclusion slip to next week.

"I think it's a mistake and it will blow up in their face," Graham said. "There's no reason for it."

Democrats Push to Open Final Deliberations

Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said Friday he plans to file a motion to make deliberations public after closing arguments, rather than held in a closed session. Brown declined to discuss the specifics of the measure, but it could amend Senate impeachment rules that allow senators to deliberate behind closed doors. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also said he wants each senator to be able to explain their final vote in public. Schumer said he would discuss with Democratic lawmakers at lunch about what other types of motions they would like to file." I believe the American people should hear what every senator thinks and why they're voting the way they're voting," he said.

Any change to Senate rules would require at least 51 votes, meaning that four Republicans would have to join all Democrats and independents in voting for such a motion. Giving each senator time to discuss their vote in public could extend the trial, possibly into next week.

Democrat Resigned to Acquittal, No Witnesses

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a member of Democratic leadership, said his party is "resigned" to the Republican-led Senate acquitting Trump without calling any additional witnesses, a vote expected to happen on Friday.

"We are resigned to this happening," Durbin said. "It's clear after all the days we spent on this: Republicans are afraid of a trial and afraid of the truth."

Durbin said he doesn't think Chief Justice John Roberts would weigh in to break a tie on the vote to call witnesses.

If only three Republicans join all 47 Democrats and independents to call witnesses, then the vote would be 50-50 and fail to reach the simple majority needed to accept the motion.

Utah Republican Mitt Romney will vote in favor of seeking new evidence, according to a GOP aide. Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Thursday she will vote for witnesses, but Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said he will oppose the motion. The effort to call new witnesses could reach 50 votes if Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski supports it, but that would not be enough for the measure to pass -- unless Roberts steps in.