Watch live: Foxx and challengers for Cook state's attorney debate

Video interviews of Democratic primary candidates for Cook County state's attorney will be livestreamed today on dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald's Facebook page.

A Daily Herald Editorial Board joint interview with State's Attorney Kim Foxx and challengers Bill Conway, Bob Fioretti and Donna More will take place at 11 a.m.

The interview is expected to last an hour and will involve some give and take between the candidates.

The full debate will be posted on dailyherald.com for replay later in the day.

The primary election is March 17.