Watch feisty debate between Foxx, challengers for Cook state's attorney
Updated 1/31/2020 1:17 PM
The debate between Democratic primary candidates for Cook County state's attorney got boisterous Friday as they fielded questions from the Daily Herald Editorial Board,
The Editorial Board joint interview featured give-and-take between incumbent State's Attorney Kim Foxx and challengers Bill Conway, Bob Fioretti and Donna More.
The primary election is March 17.
