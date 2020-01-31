 

Watch feisty debate between Foxx, challengers for Cook state's attorney

  • Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald.comDemocratic candidates for Cook County State's Attorney in the March primary, left to right, Bob Fioretti Kim Foxx, Bill Conway and Donna More debate the issues during a Daily Herald endorsement interview on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald Report
Updated 1/31/2020 1:17 PM

The debate between Democratic primary candidates for Cook County state's attorney got boisterous Friday as they fielded questions from the Daily Herald Editorial Board,

The Editorial Board joint interview featured give-and-take between incumbent State's Attorney Kim Foxx and challengers Bill Conway, Bob Fioretti and Donna More.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The primary election is March 17.

