Watch at 1 p.m. today: Krishnamoorthi and two challengers for Congress meet in a live video event
Posted1/31/2020 5:00 AM
Three Democrats vying for a seat in Congress from the 8th District will appear today on live video at dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald Facebook page.
U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and his challengers in the March 17 Democratic primary, Dr. Inam Hussain of Libertyville and William Olson of Schaumburg, will appear at the 1 p.m. meeting with the Daily Herald Editorial Board, which will be streamed live.
The 45-minute session will include give-and-take among the candidates and a Q and A session with Daily Herald editors.
The full debate will be posted on dailyherald.com for replay later in the day.
