One dead in early morning crash on I-94 near Libertyville

A woman was killed and three of her passengers suffered minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving early Friday morning struck a tractor-trailer and rolled over multiple times on Interstate 94 near Libertyville.

Illinois State Police said a BMW SUV driven by the unidentified woman was headed west on I-94 just before 2:15 a.m. when she apparently lost control and struck the tractor-trailer, which caused the BMW to roll several times.

The driver was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three male passengers suffered minor injuries.

One was transported to a hospital.

Two others were treated at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol are considered a factor in the crash, state police officials said.

All lanes of westbound I-94 have been reopened.