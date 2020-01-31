 

Jimmy G's middle, high schools celebrate Super Bowl appearance

  • Rolling Meadows High School gathers 1,312 people in the school gym to send a card stunt message to Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo.

      Rolling Meadows High School gathers 1,312 people in the school gym to send a card stunt message to Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Sixth graders at South Middle School in Arlington Heights celebrates Jimmy G Day in honor of Super Bowl quarterback and 2006 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo during lunch Friday.

      Sixth graders at South Middle School in Arlington Heights celebrates Jimmy G Day in honor of Super Bowl quarterback and 2006 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo during lunch Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Rolling Meadows High School gathers 1,312 people in the school gym to send a card stunt message, including a heart with a "10" inside, to Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo.

      Rolling Meadows High School gathers 1,312 people in the school gym to send a card stunt message, including a heart with a "10" inside, to Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Rolling Meadows High School alum and San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo jerseys representing his high school, college and professional career are displayed in a case at the school Friday.

      Rolling Meadows High School alum and San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo jerseys representing his high school, college and professional career are displayed in a case at the school Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Science teacher Jim Fischer, middle, pauses to talk with Associate Principal Sheri Rosen as South Middle School in Arlington Heights celebrates Jimmy G Day in honor of Super Bowl quarterback and 2006 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo during lunch Friday. Some students and staff members wore apparel celebrating Garoppolo's success.

      Science teacher Jim Fischer, middle, pauses to talk with Associate Principal Sheri Rosen as South Middle School in Arlington Heights celebrates Jimmy G Day in honor of Super Bowl quarterback and 2006 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo during lunch Friday. Some students and staff members wore apparel celebrating Garoppolo's success. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A sixth grader wears a Garoppolo jersey as South Middle School in Arlington Heights celebrates Jimmy G Day in honor of Super Bowl quarterback and 2006 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo during lunch Friday.

      A sixth grader wears a Garoppolo jersey as South Middle School in Arlington Heights celebrates Jimmy G Day in honor of Super Bowl quarterback and 2006 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo during lunch Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A student leads a cheer as Rolling Meadows High School gathers 1,312 people in the school gym to send a card stunt message to Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo Friday.

      A student leads a cheer as Rolling Meadows High School gathers 1,312 people in the school gym to send a card stunt message to Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Mustangs sculpture is adorned with a 49ers jersey at Rolling Meadows High School in recognition of Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo.

      The Mustangs sculpture is adorned with a 49ers jersey at Rolling Meadows High School in recognition of Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Jimmy Garoppolo. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A Jimmy Garoppolo photo is displayed in a case at Rolling Meadows High School. The school gathered 1,312 people in the school gym to send a card stunt message to the Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Friday.

      A Jimmy Garoppolo photo is displayed in a case at Rolling Meadows High School. The school gathered 1,312 people in the school gym to send a card stunt message to the Super Bowl quarterback and 2010 alumnus Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/31/2020 3:53 PM

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's Northwest suburban high school and middle school Friday enthusiastically expressed hometown support for their famous graduate's imminent Super Bowl appearance.

At Rolling Meadows High School, exactly 1,312 members of the school held up cards that together spelled out, "We (heart) Jimmy G." to be shared on its social media accounts.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

And at South Middle School, in Garoppolo's hometown of Arlington Heights, even the cardinal mascot sported a No. 10 jersey as students marked the occasion with 50-cent hot dogs and special desserts at lunchtime.

The card stunt at the high school truly required strategic implementation as Activities Coordinator Jim Voyles lived up to his title in finessing the desired result from the crowd.

He explained that the entire 1,900-strong student body had been invited to participate in the hope that the required number would appear. At first, it wasn't immediately apparent that the packed gym fell slightly short. An announcement over the public address system that more people were needed helped fill in the gap at the front within minutes.

Voyles said he knows not every student follows football or necessarily knew Garoppolo's name as recently as the end of the regular season. But the school has tried to generate excitement over the past two weeks for an achievement Voyles believes should be recognized as being beyond football.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As a starting quarterback in the NFL, Garoppolo has attained a job only 32 people in the world have, Voyles said. And by getting to do that job in the Super Bowl, he is part of an even more elite group.

"Jimmy Garoppolo went to high school here just like you. He walked these hallways just like you." Voyles told the students. "This isn't just about football. This is about the power of believing in being your best."

Though it took a little brainstorming to come up with the card stunt idea, Voyles knew Rolling Meadows High School had to celebrate Garoppolo's appearance in the Super Bowl in some fashion as soon as it was certain two weeks ago.

"You've got to do something," he said. "For the sake of the kids who go here and the ones that come after."

However many Super Bowls there may be in Garoppolo's future, Voyles said this particular form of celebration will be one of a kind -- unique to the memories of the students who took part Friday.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Editorial: 'Jimmy Fever' and the chance to be united for a while
Related Article
Editorial: 'Jimmy Fever' and the chance to be united for a while
 
Garoppolo video provides surprise pep talk to Rolling Meadows youth football players
Related Article
Garoppolo video provides surprise pep talk to Rolling Meadows youth football players
 
Hometown fans are pumped about Jimmy Garoppolo's Super Bowl appearance
Related Article
Hometown fans are pumped about Jimmy Garoppolo's Super Bowl appearance
 
49ers, Rolling Meadows grad Garoppolo beat Packers for Super Bowl berth
Related Article
49ers, Rolling Meadows grad Garoppolo beat Packers for Super Bowl berth
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 