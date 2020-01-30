'We need help': Lisle cops release video, 911 calls from cigar lounge shooting

Lisle police on Thursday released 911 calls and dashcam footage from the shooting at a cigar lounge that left a retired state police officer dead and two others injured.

Gregory Rieves, 51, was killed last Friday when Lisa V. McMullan of Chicago pulled a gun inside a room at the Humidor of Lisle and shot Rieves and two others at close range. McMullan, 51, then took her own life.

On Thursday, Lisle police released seven redacted 911 calls and three videos from squad cars.

In one of the calls, a man tells the dispatcher he and others are "ducking and hiding" outside the building at 1600 Ogden Ave. because there's "an active shooter."

"We need help," the man said.

The man said he was getting a cigar when he heard "five or six shots" on the east side of the building. "And I just bailed out," he said.

Police responded at 10:13 p.m. and arrived about a minute later.

The shooting was captured on a surveillance video -- which has not been released -- and was reviewed by officers at the scene. It shows several people seated in a media room watching a big-screen television.

Without apparent provocation, McMullan, seated in a chair behind the victims, stands, draws a handgun and shoots Rieves in the back of the head, police said. She then fires several rounds at two additional victims -- one a retired state police officer and the other an active trooper -- before fatally shooting herself in the head.

The shooting was contained to a single room within the building and no other people were injured or involved, police said.

The surviving victims -- off-duty Trooper Kaiton Bullock and retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham -- were sent to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

But this week, they revealed McMullan had written Rieves' name on a wall at her Hyde Park home, next to a message that read "I hate you ... hope you two die!"

There was a second name on the wall. Police said they have contacted that man, who wasn't at the cigar lounge when the shooting happened.

Police said McMullan used a Smith & Wesson M & P Shield 9 mm pistol. She had a concealed-carry permit issued by the state police.

A visitation for Rieves is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at his high school alma mater, Proviso East, 807 S. First Ave., Maywood.

His funeral service is at noon Saturday at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 1309 Madison St. in Maywood.

Rieves retired in March 2019 after a 25-year career with state police.