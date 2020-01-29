Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Wheaton

Trains were halted and delayed after a pedestrian was struck by a Metra train near Wheaton.

Train No. 53 struck a pedestrian around 6:15 p.m., according to a tweet from Metra. Outbound trains could run with "extensive delay," according to subsequent tweets. Trains Nos. 64 and 66 were also delayed as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.