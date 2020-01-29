Des Plaines man dies when car crashes into Niles police station garage

A 22-year-old Des Plaines man was killed early Wednesday morning when he crashed his car into the Niles Police Department garage while driving at a high rate of speed.

Niles police said the crash happened just after midnight when the unidentified driver of a 2010 Hyundai sedan was speeding south on Waukegan Road approaching Milwaukee Avenue.

The driver was unable to make a slight left turn onto Milwaukee, hit the curb, struck a ComEd utility pole, careened into fencing around the police department campus then crashed into the underground exit door for the police department garage.

The vehicle came to rest inside the garage and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officials said prior to the crash, there were multiple reports of a vehicle driving through nearby Morton Grove at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic lights.

The crash remains under investigation.

It caused a power outage that police said is ongoing and traffic is being diverted in the area.