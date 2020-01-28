Wake, funeral set for retired state trooper slain in Lisle

A wake for retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves is planned for Friday at his high school alma mater, Proviso East.

Rieves, 51, was shot and killed Jan. 24 by a 51-year-old Chicago woman, Lisa McMullan, at a cigar store and lounge in Lisle.

His wake will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the high school at 807 S. First Ave., Maywood.

His funeral service is at noon Saturday at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 1309 Madison St. in Maywood.

Arrangements are being handled by Wallace Broadview Funeral Home.

Rieves had worked for the state police for 25 years before retiring last year.

Lisle Deputy Chief Ron Wilke said Tuesday police finished interviewing the two other men the woman shot. The men -- one an off-duty trooper and the other a retired trooper -- said Rieves and the shooter knew each other from the cigar lounge but could not give much more detail, Wilke said.

On Monday, police announced that when they searched the killer's Hyde Park residence, they found a message written on the wall indicating the woman hated Rieves and another man, and saying "I hope you two die!"