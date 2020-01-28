Two teens charged in West Chicago shooting that injured three

Two teens face robbery charges in connection with an apparent drug deal gone bad that resulted in three people being shot four days ago in West Chicago.

Police announced Friday night they had arrested one person in connection with the shooting that afternoon and two others were hospitalized. But they remained tight-lipped about details until announcing charges Tuesday.

A 17-year-old from Batavia has been charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery. A 16-year-old from Geneva also has been charged with attempted armed robbery. The pair are not being identified by name because they are juveniles.

A man from Elgin is still receiving medical care with possible charges pending, according to a city news release. He is being treated for injuries sustained during the shooting and is listed in critical but stable condition.

When asked for his age, police said they would not release any further information about the man because he has not been charged. Police also would not respond to questions about the drug deal and the number of shots fired, citing the ongoing investigation.

Officers responded to the area of Hawthorne Lane and Rosewood Drive on the city's northeast side at 12:58 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Officers were told a vehicle was seen fleeing east on Hawthorne Lane.

While West Chicago officers were on scene, Winfield police found the vehicle at a nearby hospital. Upon seeing the officer, the driver drove away and a chase ensued, police said.

The vehicle was involved in a minor crash in front of the DuPage County Courthouse, where the driver then ran away, police said.

Winfield police and DuPage County sheriff's deputies quickly apprehended the driver.

Police said it appears a drug deal had been arranged for that day at a randomly chosen location. During the transaction, several people produced weapons and multiple shots were fired, injuring three, police said.