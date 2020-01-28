Two juveniles charged in West Chicago shooting that injured three

Two juveniles face robbery and gun charges in connection with an apparent drug deal gone bad that resulted in three people being shot four days ago in West Chicago.

Police announced Friday night they had arrested one person in connection with the shooting that afternoon and two others were hospitalized. But they remained tight-lipped about details until announcing charges Tuesday.

One male juvenile from Batavia has been charged with attempted robbery. A male juvenile from Geneva has been charged with attempted robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police provided no other information about the suspects.

A man from Elgin is still under medical care with possible charges pending, according to a city news release. He is being treated for injuries sustained during the shooting and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers responded to the area of Hawthorne Lane and Rosewood Drive on the city's northeast side at 12:58 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Officers were told a vehicle was seen fleeing east on Hawthorne Lane.

While West Chicago officers were on scene, Winfield police found the vehicle at a nearby hospital. Upon seeing the officer, the driver drove away and a chase ensued, police said.

The vehicle was involved in a minor crash in front of the DuPage County Courthouse, where the driver then fled on foot, police said.

Winfield police and DuPage County sheriff's deputies quickly apprehended the driver.

Police said it appears a drug deal had been arranged for that day at a randomly chosen location. During the transaction, several people produced weapons and multiple shots were fired, injuring three, police said.