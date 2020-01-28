Prospect Heights delays vote on controversial plan to remove runway

Prospect Heights alderman postponed their vote on a controversial plan that calls for the elimination of one of the three runways at Chicago Executive Airport. Pilots and airport officials disagree on whether the move would increase safety or create more risk. Daily Herald File Photo

The Prospect Heights City Council on Monday indefinitely postponed its vote on a controversial new layout plan for Chicago Executive Airport that calls for the elimination of a runway.

Some pilots who regularly use the airport say removing the airstrip could make takeoffs and landings more dangerous, but airport officials say the runway creates a safety risk and its elimination would allow them to dedicate resources to more pressing needs.

The village board in Wheeling, which co-owns the airport with Prospect Heights, approved the layout plan last week. It is part of the airport's updated master plan, a six-year process that cost $1.5 million.

1st Ward Prospect Heights Alderman Michelle Cameron moved to delay the vote with no date set for when the plan will be considered again. The council approved the move unanimously.

The plan calls for the removal of Runway 6/24, which, at 3,677 feet, is the shortest and narrowest at the airport. The airstrip, which runs east-west and bisects the airport's primary and secondary runways, is used for just 2% of operations at the airport.

Airport officials say all three of Chicago Executive's "hot spots" are on Runway 6/24. The Federal Aviation Administration defines a hot spot as an area with a potential risk of collision or runway incursion.

But some members of the Chicago Executive Pilots Association have raised concerns about the airport's plan. They say pilots need Runway 6/24 to avoid crosswinds when taking off and landing, and removing it would create a safety risk.

Eight pilots from the association spoke out Monday against the runway's closure.

"The airport is not telling you that closing this runway is going to create an even bigger safety problem than the one they're trying to fix," said Rob Mark, the group's treasurer and a flight instructor. "They're playing with our lives, not theirs."

"The proposed redesign of the taxiway intersections is simpler. We like that better," pilot Andrew Warrington added. "However, it doesn't require the closure of (Runway 6/24)."

Airport Executive Director Jamie Abbott insisted that the airport's plan is safe.

"My crews are very proud of what they do, maintaining the airport," he said. "To say that we don't care about safety, that's just not true. We value all of our tenants."

Airport officials also say Runway 6/24 will need full rehabilitation by 2024, which would cost about $1.5 million and have to be funded solely by the facility. They say those funds are better spent improving safety on the other runways.

But city aldermen were skeptical, with Cameron asking for a copy of the updated master plan and others peppering airport officials with questions.

"It seemed to me that the hot spots seemed to be an issue of intersecting taxiways," 5th Ward Alderman Matthew Dolick said.

Mayor Nicholas Helmer, himself a pilot, argued the safety of the plane ultimately rests with the person at the controls.

"I don't understand the safety issue," 4th Ward Alderman Patrick Ludvigsen added. "If you're unable to land the plane because winds are gusting, don't land the plane."

Despite Monday's delay, Abbott said airport officials have no intention of dropping the runway removal from their layout plan. Their next step is to work with the city to get to proposal back on the city council agenda.

If Prospect Heights eventually approves the plan, the next step in the process is an FAA environmental review, which will include a public hearing.