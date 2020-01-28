Car hits, seriously injures two pedestrians near Lake Villa

Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries Monday night when hit by a car as they ran across a road in the residential Venetian Village area south of Lake Villa, Lake County sheriff's police said.

Sheriff's deputies found the injured pedestrians -- a 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both from Lake Villa Township -- when called to the area of West Engle Drive and North Wildwood Drive at about 7:40 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

The woman sustained broken bones and the man suffered a head injury and internal injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Both were taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by a 19-year-old Round Lake Park man was eastbound on Engle when the pedestrians ran from the north side of the road directly in front of the car.

Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said witnesses indicated that the pedestrians appeared to be involved in an argument when they moved into the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.