Rafer Weigel: 'Fox 32 let me go' after revenge porn allegations

Rafer Weigel, the Chicago television news anchor who got caught up in a tawdry scandal involving texts of nude photos and allegations of revenge porn, said he was fired Monday from Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32.

Rafer Weigel, the Chicago television news anchor who got caught up in a tawdry scandal involving texts of nude photos and allegations of revenge porn, said he was fired Monday from Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32.

Weigel, 50, had been on unpaid suspension as anchor of "Good Day Chicago" since October when three-way allegations of harassment and revenge porn surfaced involving a woman from Valparaiso, Indiana, with whom he was having an affair and a former fiancee.

• Robert Feder has the complete story at robertfeder.com.