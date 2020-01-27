Rafer Weigel: 'Fox 32 let me go' after revenge porn allegations
Updated 1/27/2020 6:12 PM
Rafer Weigel, the Chicago television news anchor who got caught up in a tawdry scandal involving texts of nude photos and allegations of revenge porn, said he was fired Monday from Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32.
Weigel, 50, had been on unpaid suspension as anchor of "Good Day Chicago" since October when three-way allegations of harassment and revenge porn surfaced involving a woman from Valparaiso, Indiana, with whom he was having an affair and a former fiancee.
